One of the Mountains' hottest prospects found it could get even hotter Saturday!
When last the Times-Voice checked in with Breathitt County’s 2021 All-State, First-Teamer (Associated Press, Lexington Herald-Leader 2018 & 2019), William Long felt recruiting was going swimmingly. Breathitt County’s 10th-first team All-State football player in program history had garnered offers from some of the country’s elite academic institutions together with considerable attention, internationally, from Canadian college football powerhouse, University of British Columbia.
Yes, William Long’s dance card had been filling up nicely this offseason. Saturday, it got a little more crowded.
Long was offered by Tennessee State University out of the Ohio Valley Conference today. The OVC power, known for producing NFL players like Richard Dent, “Jefferson Street” Joe Gilliam, Claude Humphrey, Mike jones, and Ed “Too Tall” Jones, has 11 Black College National Championships on its résumé with John Merritt winning the program’s only AP & UPI College Division National Championship in 1973.
“Big John” Merritt, TSU’s winningest coach who is himself enshrined in the NCAA College Football Hall of Fame won 174 games against 35 losses and 7-ties with four undefeated seasons at TSU, 7 National Championships, 1 Midwest Conference title and three Midwestern Conference titles.
TSU has won the OVC twice since joining the league. Both times it was with Lawrence Cole at the helm, in 1998 and again in 1999.
The Times-Voice caught up with William Long this afternoon about his new offer. He told the paper, “It is a thrill for me to get an offer anywhere. Football is a team game and I wouldn’t get offered without the support of my line-mates on the “Big Blue Wave,” my other teammates at Breathitt, and the excellent coaching from Kyle Moore (head coach), Casey Allen (OL), and Glenn Gross (OL, 2019) who have all really helped develop my technique since arriving at Breathitt High School. My game has drastically improved since I came here.”
William Long, who is approaching 6-0 and weighing in the 265-pound range, plays OC and NG for the Bobcats, preseason ranked 4th in Kentucky’s 2A classification. Long projects to play along the interior defensive front in college with some colleges gaining interest in him as an offensive center prospect too.
William made first-team All-State as an offensive lineman in 2019 (Associated Press, Lexington Herald-Leader), was a Class 2A, first-team selection in 2019 (Bluegrass Preps), was an Honorable Mention, All-State player as a defensive lineman in 2019 (Associated Press, Lexington Herald-Leader) and was District 7’s, Class 2A Defensive MVP in 2019 (Jackson Times-Voice). Long was one of three (3) players statewide in 2019 to make, Honorable Mention or higher, on one of the major All-State football teams on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
