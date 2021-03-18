In the end, H-T’s post play and rebounding was the difference
Sebastian had the look it wanted at the end to tie it up but the shot fell just a few inches short
"Can’t say I have ever coached a game with this little preparation." Renae Neace, Sebastian Elementary Boys Basketball Coach
Thursday night at 7:00 the Times-Voice got to watch a basketball game between Highland-Turner and Sebastian's Elementary Boys Varsity (6th-grade) basketball teams. In a pandemic world, as vaccine continues to go into Breathitt County arms, we are very pleased to get to tell you this.
A few fans were allowed to attend as each of the participants were permitted a pair of tickets. We were able to interview Sebastian Bobcats coach Renae Neace. We asked her how the pandemic has impacted her preparing her team for tonight's play.
“We haven’t had but four (4) practices. Can’t say I have ever coached a game with this little preparation. We’ll be kind of feeling our way around a dark room out there tonight,” she told us.
Well, the game was excellently played. The final score was Highland-Turner 36, Sebastian 33. Both teams executed very well, especially on the offensive ends of the floor.
Late in the game, with the teams just three points apart, Sebastian was able to roll its best player off a high screen and square him up for a three which would have tied the game. It was the look the team wanted with the "right guy" rolling off the screen with the ball ready to fire.
The shot looked good the whole way. It glanced off the front of the rim, a few inches away from being a “swish,” and that was “all she wrote,” as people say.
It was a contrast of styles, with Highland-Turner pounding the ball inside to its two post players and Sebastian Elementary getting and making open looks out on the floor, with many coming from behind the three-point arc.
It was a pleasure to watch. It was an exciting finish. No one would have known the two teams had so little time to prepare.
The local teams this year will play six (6) games total for the season. They will match up the best two teams at the end to play for the championship.
Coach Neace told the Times-Voice, “Look, my kids played hard tonight, as did Highland-Turner's. We had an open look to tie it a the end, and the right guy to shoot it. In the end, a coach can't ask for more than that."
Coach Neace concluded, "I am proud of the team's effort. We're all ready to get back in the gym to work out the kinks from tonight. We have to get ready for the next one.”
