Highway 1933 more commonly known as Turner’s Creek will be renamed in the honor of longtime doctor and attorney Emanuel C. Turner. Turner served for four decades as an attorney and a doctor in Jackson/Breathitt County, but never forgot to help his own community of Turner’s Creek especially the youth. Turner donated land and funded the building of a concrete basketball court complete with lights that was an extremely popular gathering site among the youth for decades as well as a football field, softball/baseball field, and additional basketball courts. These properties were large enough to support other sports such as volleyball, kick ball, and dodgeball.
“I can’t speak for Dr. Turner, but I imagine he wanted to provide a safe place for us kids to get together,” stated Lance Turner, “If we had a place to go and something to do, maybe we would stay out of trouble.”
Turner passed on October 8, 2017, and left behind his wife, Brenda, four children Beverly, David, Susan, and Stephanie, and nine grandchildren. And his family is touched by the honor.
“I am grateful and honored to see my husband’s name on Highway 1933, where he lived his whole life. Thanks to James Elliott Turner, Representative Chris Fugate, Silas Hall, and Magistrate Ryan Chaney for making this happen. The grandchildren are so excited to see Emanuel’s name on a road sign so I know that would please him. I’m glad to be able to keep his memory alive in this way,” remarked his wife Brenda.
“The Turner’s Creek basketball court was a place that I could be found at from the time I woke up until the time I went to bed minus a couple of breaks to go home to eat. It was certainly a place I spent many an hour with the best of friends. The court is a place very near and dear to my heart,” recalled Lance Turner, “Dr. Turner was a good man, and I am happy to see this honor bestowed upon him.”
James Elliott Turner says the idea began when talking to Reverend Silas Hall about how important the family of Dr. Emanuel Turner was not only to the Turner’s Creek community but Breathitt County as a whole. We thought that a great way to honor the memory of the Dr. Turner was to rename Highway 1933 the Dr. Turner Memorial Highway. “Not only was Emanuel Turner a doctor and lawyer, but he was a devout Christian and loving husband, father and grandfather.”
Due to state law changes regarding renaming roads, (James) Turner had help from State Representative Chris Fugate. Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble, and Magistrate Ryan Chaney to push the bill through to get the name change official.
“Not only was Dr. Turner my cousin but he was a humble servant to all of Breathitt County and role model on how we should conduct ourselves and to live for Christ. This was the only way I knew how to honor this great man. Dr. Turner always encouraged me and was just one of the best people I ever had the pleasure of knowing,” stated Circuit Clerk Turner, when asked why this project was so meaningful to him.
Pastor Silas Hall would add, “It was a great honor for me personally to work alongside these elected officials to get Highway 1933 named in honor of my good friend, Dr. E. C. Turner. My friend E.C. Turner has touched my life and countless others in Breathitt County. I want to thank everyone involved in making this honor a reality for his family and us that are left behind realizing God has called E.C. to his eternal home but his memories will always remain with us on planet Earth until we meet again.”
The dedication ceremony is scheduled for Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Turner’s Creek Community Center with a meal to follow. The public is invited to attend.
A brief bio on Dr. Turner prepared by his family.
Emanuel C. Turner, born 5/29/1947 on Turners Creek at Talbert, KY, to Oakley and Susie Turner, was described on his death 70 years later as a “salt of the earth person”.
He loved to learn. He earned his MD degree from the University of Louisville in 1973 and worked in his beloved Breathitt County for 20 years. He then attended the University of Kentucky where he earned his JD degree in 1995, working another 20 years as an attorney in Jackson. He read history books and encyclopedias for the joy of learning and had a tremendous capacity to remember what he learned.
He loved people. He knew many friends and enjoyed telling new acquaintances to which family group they belonged upon seeing them. He learned to know many people state-wide as he campaigned with Hon. Steve Beshear who was running for lieutenant governor and then governor of Kentucky during the late 1980s and early 2000s. Even though Emanuel lost his bid for Breathitt County Judge Executive by fewer than 40 votes, he never regretted the time spent visiting with people all throughout the county, learning their relationships and histories.
He loved his church. He was a member of the Turners Creek Mennonite Church, which was founded the year he was born. Throughout his life he served as Sunday School teacher (spending hours researching and compiling his own lessons), worship leader (playing guitar and singing), and moderator (surprising the congregation each Sunday with his varied subjects of opening remarks).
He loved his family. He was close to his sister, Mattie Ruth, her husband, Mike Riley, their two sons, Michael Cohen and Randy, and his parents. He enjoyed spending time at home with his wife, Brenda Fern, and their four children (Beverly, David, Susan, and Stephanie) and later his 9 grandchildren (Brenda, Breeana, Natalie, Isabella, Eliana, Timmy, Emma, Zachie and Noah). And he loved nothing better than large family gatherings which often included Brenda’s large Swartzentruber clan. He loved talking and laughing and was usually the center of attention.
He loved his work. He poured himself into his work as a physician, caring for his patients with all his knowledge. Then after a 2-year break to return to school to become an attorney, he used his energy and his background knowledge to help his clients. Patrick O’Neill, his partner at the law firm of Turner & O’Neill LLP, was a friend whom he highly respected and greatly enjoyed spending time with, despite their differences in age and background.
When he was diagnosed with cancer, he fought 4-½ years, determined to do what he could to live as long as possible in order to see his grandchildren grow up. He left this earth 10/8/17 with a lifetime of friends and family who continue to miss his gentleness, his knowledge, his sense of humor, his desire to help all “his” people.
