A recent announcement stated that a once popular theater destination for Breathitt Countians is reopening under new ownership.
Brittany Fields, who is part of the new ownership, stated that the theater can seat around 500 people, and while upon the initial reopening, the theater will look the same as people remember, but expect some remodeling and changes to occur in the near future. She would add that in the beginning, concessions and candy will be minimal, but plans are to expand on choices for movie goers.
Hillside Theater in Hazard is set to return by Friday, March 17th, and will be open each day of the week, offering a matinee as well as showings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Keep watching for a new official Hillside Facebook page that will feature all the latest details and news pertaining to the theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.