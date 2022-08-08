Hobert Miller, 74, Jackson passed away Sunday, August 7, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. He was the son of the late Ola and Elsie Hudson Miller and was also preceded in death by brothers, Darrell Miller, Harold Miller, Wilgus Miller. He is survived by wife, Tammy Miller; sons, Lloyd Michael Miller (Sherrie), John Maco Deaton IV (Shaina); daughter, Heather Nicole Grizzaffe (Glenn); sisters, Delores Newton, Billie Jean Marshall (Hoy); grandchildren, Zachary Miller, Matthew Miller, Cameron Grizzaffe, Cole Grizzaffe, Madeline Deaton, Kinlynn Deaton, Hagan Salyers, Easton Salyers, John Maco Deaton V.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.