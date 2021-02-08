A confused mixture of thoughts on both current local and national events
I have been co-oping down at the newspaper and working from home providing the paper’s writers with research in addition to various errands. It was decided I should contribute to the newspaper’s work-product, so I am writing this article as part of my curriculum.
Today’s riddle: What walks on four legs in the morning, two legs in the afternoon, and three legs in the evening?
There has been a lot of talk about Senate Bill 128. My understanding, which is limited, is it pertains to letting ’21 seniors who wish come back and attend another year in high school an be eligible to participate in sports should they wish.
I have also heard it may permit any student who wishes to essentially repeat a year of high school do so should they wish. It sounds like a wonderful idea. What my graduating class has undergone hasn’t been fair. What happed to the graduates of 2020 wasn’t fair either.
That (I have been told) is the problem with “fair.” Is there really any such thing?
I have been asked what I would do. Well, first of all it really wouldn’t be fair to permit me to come back and play high school football at the age I would be next season.
I turn 19 April 8, 2021. Were I permitted to play next year under this rule I would be 19-years and close to 19 and 1/2 years of age. By the time the state championships were played, which I expect my Bobcats to be in by the way, I would be two-thirds to 20.
That is too old to play against freshmen in high school who are, on average, only 14-years old. I am all for laying the wood to a ball carrier; but if I seriously hurt a player that age I would feel terribly.
This shouldn’t be interpreted as pertaining to all of my classmates. I have classmates who played this year, as seniors, only 17-years old. If you can come back and repeat the year and still be 18 on August 1, 2021, then play ball, by all means.
I just feel that age requirement is there for a reason. That is all I am saying.
The second impeachment trial for former President Trump began yesterday. I am not sure I know what it is about or what is going on and if I had a couple hours I might talk with dad about it.
I don’t. So, I won’t. He is easy to get wound-up on topics like that. I just know the entire thing has been quite a lesson in government.
Answer to today’s riddle: Man. Mankind crawls on all fours when a baby, walks upright in the middle period of their life, and uses a walking stick when elderly. Okay, I stole this from Greek mythology. This was the riddle presented to King Oedipus by the Sphinx. Oedipus was the first to solve it. All the others, who failed, were eaten.
See you guys next week! In the interim, have a great time. I’ll do the same.
