(PHOTO) Farmer’s Market Manager Harold Holbrook (with his wife Phyllis) has retired.
After four years of service as the Breathitt County Farmer’s Market Manger, Harold Holbrook recently made the decision to retire around a month after the end of the 2022 market season.
Holbrook, as Market Manager, helped customers navigate through their shopping journey at the market as well as helped behind the scenes with such duties as assisting with customer accounts and tracking sales.
Officials with the Farmer’s Market along with its Board issued a heart-felt “thank you” to Holbrook for what they described as four exceptional years of service to the market and the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.