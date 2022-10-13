Local and state officials joined, Jack Hunter, owner of Hunter Shelters and his employees/representatives in dedicated a Hunter housing unit to Faye Henson on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Another home was also donated to Caroline White of River Caney.
Pictured (L-R) Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble; Nine Hunter Shelters’employees/representatives; State Senator Brandon Smith; and Jack Hunter, owner of Hunter Shelters.
