Going into this eighth week of recovery for Breathitt County from the devasting flood back in July of this year in which over 400 residents lost their homes completely, many are still using tents and anything else they can such as carports, out-buildings, and campers for shelter.
With winter and colder weather on the horizon, these make-shift homes are becoming a major concern as residents need housing assistance.
“It has been really tough on us trying to live in one of these tents, especially now it’s starting to get colder,” said Jess Raleigh, “I mean there is no way to really heat a tent and with the kids back in school, it has just been really hard on us. None of us can sleep much at night and can’t cook real meals, most of what we eat comes from a can, we can’t get a hot meal as often as we should. My wife and I aren’t in the best of health either. If we don’t get some type of stable housing soon, I just don’t know what we will do.”
Aspire Appalachia and other organizations like Samaritan’s Purse has been a blessing to Breathitt Countians, but with the overwhelming need of housing, they can only do so much, and time is not on their side as we get closer to the winter months.
Last week in an interview with the Times Voice Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble expressed his frustration with the lack of help from the state and FEMA in assisting the county with providing adequate housing. Around 30 FEMA trailers have been placed at Crocketsville, but the county is in desperate need for more. Local, state, and federal officials say there is just no adequate housing available in or around Breathitt County to temporarily shelter those without a home.
What is often overlooked in a situation such as this, is the link between homelessness and poor health conditions. Local public health officials reiterated this statement claiming that being homeless is closely connected to the decline in physical and mental health, a claim backed up by US Senator Mitch McConnell when he visited Breathitt County back in August, “We are going to have to step up our game. We must help the homeless as that can lead to many significant health risks.”
Being homeless can worsen chronic health conditions as there is no safe place to properly store medications. Injuries and wounds cannot properly heal because bathing, keeping bandages clean, and getting proper rest and recuperation isn’t possible without adequate shelter/housing. Proper nutrition suffers as the homeless cannot prepare nutritious meals and eat healthy. Poor health, high stress, unhealthy and dangerous environments, and an inability to control food intake often result in frequent visits to emergency rooms and hospitalizations according to health officials.
Homelessness also affects mental health, causing anxiety, depression, increased stress, often leading to higher rates of suicide, alcoholism and substance abuse.
As health officials point out, health care services are more effective when a patient is stably housed, and in turn, maintaining housing is more likely if proper health care services are delivered. While there are many factors that influence health, stable housing is a key “social determinant of health” that directly impacts health outcomes. Communities that invest in affordable housing incur lower public costs, achieve better health outcomes, and work to prevent and end homelessness, something Judge Noble hopes the county can do sooner rather than later.
