A family on 476 at Caney with six kids and baby on the way are living in a garage and tents are in need of anything and everything. But the need of a camper to live in ,most of all, like numerous other Breathitt Countians. Reports are over half the residents of this area lost their homes.
The Governor is reporting that 94 travel trailers have been able to move and are setting up or have set up in Jenny Wiley, Carr Creek, Mine Made Campground, and Crockettsville Campground,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “You can apply for that sheltering program through our flood resource page on the website.”
Reports say there are a few RVs available at Crockettsville as well that potentially could be used for temporary housing.
