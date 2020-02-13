Hometown Boy Hits Home Run in the Music Industry
Ashton Brett Dunn scores Nationally Released Single
Most people enjoy a “hometown boy done good” story and the Times-Voice has just the thing. Former Breathitt County resident and alumni of Breathitt County High School, Ashton Brett Dunn, has scored a national release with his song, Cherry Street & Main.
The song reflects memories Ashton had growing up in Jackson, Kentucky particularly the corner of Cherry and Main Streets attending the annual “Honey Festival.” Ashton told the Times-Voice, through a representative, that “…the song came from a conversation had with someone dear and was both the easiest and hardest song [he] had ever written.” He went on to relate, “things we experience are real, even those things invisible to people around us, but there is beauty in God using our hard times to deliver a message of hope.”
Ashton, a music major at Hazard Community and Technical College’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music, works regularly as a music instructor at two local high schools. Ashton not only sings the lyrics but composed the music and plays all of the instruments for the recording which has gained international play on stations in both the United States and Canada. Ashton’s single has charted at number 33 on the top-50 Airplay Direct singles’ chart.
The single has gained over 35,000 views on Facebook in the first three-weeks of its being released. It is available to the public on all digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, and Airplay Direct. Ashton will soon be announcing a full studio album project anticipated for release sometime in the Spring of 2020.
Check out Ashton on Facebook at @Brett_Dunn_Music. You can also chart his progress on Instagram @AshtonBrett_Dunn
We are mighty proud of our own Ashton Brett Dunn. We wish him continued success, fame, and fortune from his friends and family back home in Breathitt County.
