Breathitt countians unable to travel and attend the game, live, were glued to their television sets watching the 'Hometown Hero' take home the 4A title, his first as a coach and program's 9th!
Breathitt County’s Justin Haddix has brought a football championship back home in an unconventional way. Yesterday, in the Class 4A State Title game, one of the county’s most storied and favorite sons guided his Boyle County High School Rebels to the championship and capped off an undefeated, though abbreviated, season for the school’s 9th-championship.
Haddix knows a bit about undefeated. In 2002, he led the Breathitt County Bobcats to a 15-0 finish as the starting QB. He won for the Bobcat program its third KHSAA Championship.
Haddix went on to Western Kentucky University and played for Coach Willie Taggart from 2003-2006. While there, Haddix set school career records with 8,890-yards of total offense, a 57.1 completion percentage, 50-touchdowns, and a 137.28 pass efficiency rating.
In winning yesterday, the high school located in Danville, Kentucky, nicknamed “Title Town,” chalked up its 9th-Championship. In seven of the nine seasons, the team completed undefeated runs.
Congratulations to Coach Justin Haddix and to his many fans and family members in and around our community. We are all very proud of you.
From your locally run, hometown, newspaper of legal record since 1888, The Jackson Times-Voice!
