Hometown Heroes: Part Two

Breathitt County's Kylan Combs
Hero-a person admired for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities
“(Kylan Combs) has indelibly stamped his membership ticket into our unique fraternity we call #Brotherhood.” Ricco Hughes, Kentucky Future Stars Director
A “hero” is defined as “a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. Kylan Combs is a rising 7th-grader. Nevertheless, he has outstandingly achieved and possesses the noblest of qualities. Ask anyone who knows him.
The Kentucky/Tennessee game is a huge deal. Had you been at the prestigious Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, seated in its 4,500 capacity stadium at Rockvale and seen that the stadium was holding a near capacity crowd there to watch three middle school football games, that fact would have been readily apparent. We nearly forgot to mention the tens of thousands of viewers across the country who also tuned in to the action.
Getting to play in this game is huge. Winning the game is important to people way outside the sphere of both the players and their families.
We defined “hero” above for a reason. Under our definition of “hero,” we want to talk about both outstanding achievements and noble qualities. In any sport, it is important to come up big in big moments. That is what differentiates the big-timers from the also-rans. Kylan Combs came up huge this past weekend for the commonwealth of Kentucky.
Kentucky was trailing Tennessee with about three and a half minutes (3:30) left in the game. Tennessee had just gotten the ball back and were looking to run out the clock or drive the field and add to its 7-6 present margin.
With three minutes, seventeen-seconds (3:17) remaining, Tennessee called what should have been a relatively safe play. Tennessee was going to swing it out into the wide flat to a running-back on a screen play. The problem was the QB didn’t let the RB fully clear and the attempt was deemed a lateral as opposed to an incomplete pass.
Combs made a play which demonstrated his football intellect (noble quality) as much as his athletic ability. You see, André Adams’ swing pass, traveling backwards, was a “live ball.” Kylan, recognizing that fact and perhaps alone, fell on the ball before it could roll out-of-bounds to where it was headed along Tennessee’s sideline (outstanding achievement).
All ten of his defensive teammates, and Tennessee’s eleven, believed the ball was dead. The consensus seemed to be it was an incomplete pass.
The referees, who had been extremely unkind to Kentucky’s team all day, didn’t agree. Their’s was the only opinion which mattered.
Kylan, didn’t hear a whistle. Kylan did what he has been trained to do (noble quality).
Kylan Combs fell on the football and gave his team the possession it would need to take a lead it would never relinquish. To this point in the game, this was the game’s most pivotal moment and Combs had risen up to the challenge (noble quality). Another important moment, even more so, was still to come.
We asked the Kentucky Future Stars’ Director, Ricco Hughes, about that particular play. He told the Times-Voice, “The fumble recovery was a huge turning point in the game. Combs had shown a high football IQ all week in practice combined with his aggressive nose for the football. There was no surprise to any of his coaches, or me, that he made that pivotal play.”
That play alone would have made him a “hero.” He wasn’t finished rescuing his team. Now, let’s talk about play number two.
Tennessee got the football back, trailing 12-7, at its own 10-yard line with 90-yards to go to break Kentucky’s collective hearts with little time to do it. Their fantastic QB, André Adams, a 5-10, 130-pound whirling dervish of a dual-threat, who had killed Tennessee consistently with both his arm and feet, charged his team down the field and had them in position to win it at the end.
Adams drove Tennessee down to the Kentucky’s 7-yard line with 2-seconds remaining. Adams, Tennessee’s best offensive weapon and finest athlete, figured to “take it himself” to arrest victory on the game’s final play.
It was the call to make, if you’re coaching that team at that moment. He was the guy in whose hands any coach would have wanted the football at crunch time.
The ball was on the right hash-mark. Adams sprinted out to the offensive left, or the wide-side of the field, with receivers in patterns, on a run-pass option. The QB was permitted to either take it himself or dink it into the end zone, and for the victory, if any of the receivers came un-covered. Combs was in coverage, on the wide-side, to where Adams had sprinted.
Combs recognized the QB was going to keep it and came up to break-down in tackling position, one-on-one, with the Tennessee’s most athletic player and one of that state’s premier athletes at that grade level. Combs had to keep him out of that end zone or Kentucky loses.
Combs was the only thing between Adams and victory. He was alone on that island, one-on-one with Tennessee’s QB in space, the hardest tackle in football to make a tackle.
Somehow, Kylan Combs refused to be faked-out, he refused to be juked, he got that guy to the ground a full two-yards short of the end zone (outstanding achievement). That play ended the game. Kentucky rushed the field victoriously, jubilantly.
We asked Ricco Hughes for his assessment of Kylan’s second play. He told the newspaper, “The last play of the game was as crucial as crucial gets. Not only was the game on the line but the large QB, Adams, had been making plays with his legs all day.
Hughes continued, “The instincts and strength Combs demonstrated to get Adams to the ground to preserve that win was a illustration of the football family from which he comes and the bright future which awaits him playing this game. He has indelibly stamped his membership ticket into our unique fraternity we call #Brotherhood.”
Many people would scoff at someone being stamped a hero for making two dynamite plays in a sixth-grade football game. Those who would privately feel this way don’t understand, at all, the magnitude of this series or what it means to don the “Kentucky Future Stars” jersey to represent the commonwealth against its bitterest rival, its neighbor to the south.
There were tens of thousands of fans who saw what Kylan Combs did, either live or on live-stream. He left that field a hero to his teammates, his coaches, and at least half of those spectators we have mentioned.
What was he to the the other half? Oh well….you know.