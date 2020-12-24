Hometown Heroes… Ralph Fugate, take a bow!

The rise from an unemployed single parent to one of Breathitt’s most famous residents and the officially commissioned artist for The Run for the Roses
We have been featuring some of Breathitt’s “Hometown Heroes” as we have been winding down what has to be among the worst years in the history of this nation or this planet (2020). The people we have featured are the ones from whom we draw inspiration, from whom we draw hope, in the midst of what appears to be hopelessness.
These people have “made it,” and so can we if we apply the same work ethic and diligence which has led to their rising to the top of their respective professions, sports, or activities. This week we sat down with Ralph Fugate and interviewed him about his being the official artist of the Kentucky Derby.
We were inspired by what he shared with his locally run, hometown newspaper of legal record and we hope you will find it equally inspiring. The newspaper’s questions will be italicized. Mr. Fugate’s response will be in bold. Enjoy this latest submission of the series, Hometown Heroes.
Jackson Times-Voice: How did you come to be the official artist for the 2021, “Run for the Roses?”
Ralph Fugate: I actually didn’t apply. What happened was I had a long time friend who lives in Louisville who introduced me ,via email, to the VP of Communications at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby wasn’t even in my thoughts.
So just by that one email, I began sending her some of my new, “impressionistic style” of thoroughbred paintings and she loved them. That was back in Jan. 2020.
Again no mention of the Derby. Then, in early April, I was at home in my studio working on a painting, and I got an email from CAA Sports in Atlanta asking me if I was still interested in doing the 2021 art for the Kentucky Derby.
Talk about an incredible opportunity that I really wasn’t even contemplating. It goes to show, always believe in what you do, never give up, and good things can, and sometimes will, happen.
Jackson Times-Voice: Describe for our readers the process and how involved it was.
Ralph Fugate: The process after I was selected to be the “Official Artist of 2021 Kentucky Derby” was really pretty simple. Being the official artist meant they commissioned me to do a painting for both the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks. The Kentucky Oaks is the big race on Friday night before the Derby’s run on Saturday.
I have provided you both the official “Derby Poster” and “Kentucky Oaks Poster.” First, I submitted to them some simple, small pencil sketches of some ideas I had. Then, they approved the ideas they liked.
After approval, it was time to paint what I had initially sketched. I had 2-months to do both pieces.
I would send them pics, at certain points, and they would send back any edits or changes. So, each step obtained the Churchill Downs stamp of approval which ultimately led to the finished product.
Jackson Times-Voice: When did you first realize being a professional artist was your dream?
Ralph Fugate: Being a professional artist as always been my dream. As a single dad, I had 2 small children at the time, totally on my own, so I had to pay the bills somehow and keep a 9-5 job.
I’ve always painted as a sideline to my main source of income. In June of 2019, the company for which I worked had a huge budget cut, got bought out, and 33-positions were dissolved in one day. Mine was one of them.
That is when I made up my mind I was just gonna go for it and go for my dream of being a full-time, professional artist. This was before I knew anyone at Churchill Downs and before gaining commission to paint the public school projects on which I am presently working. I had to start from scratch and hustle up some work. I had to make things happen.
I was confident in my ability and believed my art was both marketable and good. If I could just get the right people to see it, I believed I could make a go of it.
I work hard. I let my paintings speak for themselves. So far, it’s been an incredible journey.
Jackson Times-Voice: Who are you biggest influences?
Ralph Fugate: My most profound influences have to be my two kids. They are equally awesome. Abbey 21, and Jack, now 19, are my most profound motivations. It’s been “just us” since they were 10 and 8.
I knew I had to push myself to make it because I had a lot of responsibility at home. Without my kids being the reason for me getting up and working hard, I truly wouldn’t be where I find myself both professionally and personally today. They are responsible for my success.
I want them to enjoy every blessing equally with me. When I was invited to the Derby, the Derby people encouraged me to bring my better half. I said , “I have 2, and I want them right beside me.”
As far a painting influence, I started watching Bob Ross on PBS as a kid. I have always thought I could do what the late Bob Ross did on his show but never tried it until much later in life. At the age of 25, my family bought me a Bob Ross paint set.
That’s how I started painting. I’m self taught. I have never taken a class. Had no idea I could paint until I was 25-years old.
Jackson Times-Voice:Who has most encouraged you to pursue this dream?
Ralph Fugate: My kids have always believed in and encouraged me. I have also had both family and friends to both see and commission me to paint for them, which is always appreciated particularly when you are a single parent in need of shoes the kids.
I have had friends tell me my art was as good as any famous or well-known artist. My mother Golden, who passed away a month after my turning 20, was a huge fan of mine and a constant source of support.
She used to buy me sketch pads, or colored pencils, and brag on anteing I did. She would pin things I would do for her prominently on the refrigerator back home.
My father died when I was 4, so she and I were extremely close. I was the youngest of 8-boys and a girl. I slept on her arm until I was 16-years old. I wish she was still here to see what I have become, to enjoy these successes with me.
Jackson Times-Voice:What did you learn growing up in Breathitt County which you believe most fueled this success?
Ralph Fugate: Breathitt County taught me never to let anyone steal my dreams. If you really believe in what you’re doing, you can accomplish anything. More than that, I learned in and around the county to never give up, never relent, never, ever quit.
We don’t have quitters in Breathitt County. Anyone who has been reared here will certainly attest to that and be a prime example themselves. I’ve been struck by tragedy; so have so many of you. We have all suffered from life's set-backs.
I have never, nor will I ever, quit. Though I have had been provided every reason, as have many of my friends, family, and neighbors, we have all gotten back up on our feet after falling. The story of my life is the county’s story. It is a story of perseverance, of staying the course, of diligent work and application, and of ultimate triumph.
Perhaps I should paint that next! That’s the story of my life.