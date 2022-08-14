The Breathitt County Honey Festival Committee announced that all events associated with the 2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival has been cancelled. This does not include the football games scheduled for Labor Day weekend.
All vendors that have filled out applications for the festival and paid a fee, will be contacted, and will be reimbursed their fee. The festival committee hopes to start this process next week.
The committee has had discussions about holding a Fall Festival, one Saturday in mid-October, which will include most of the events traditionally held during the Honey Festival, including the 4-H corndogs and parade. The committee is finalizing plans for additional activities during the Fall Festival for families and that will be announced soon.
“This was a very hard decision for the committee to make, but with all that our county is facing right now, we feel that all our efforts must go to helping our community recover from this devastating flood. Some of our members are dealing with cleaning up their own homes, and all of us are volunteering in the recovery effort,” stated one committee member.
