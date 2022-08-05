The Breathitt County Honey Festival Committee regrets to announce that all events associated with the Breathitt County Honey Festival 2022 has been cancelled. This does not include the football games scheduled for Labor Day weekend. All vendors that have filled out applications for the festival and paid a fee, will be contacted and will be reimbursed their fee. We hope to start this process next week. We have had discussion about holding a Fall Festival one Saturday in mid-October, which will include most of the events we traditionally have during the Honey Festival, including the 4-H Corndogs and parade. We are finalizing plans for additional activities during the Fall Festival for our families that will be announced soon. This was a very hard decision for the committee to make, but with all that our county is facing right now, we feel that all our efforts must go to helping our community recover from this devastating flood. Some of our members are dealing with cleaning up their own homes, and all of us are volunteering in the recovery effort. We hope that families will take time during the Labor Day weekend to spend time with each other and their relatives who will surely return to Breathitt County. As one of our members stated, " Will recover stronger than ever."
