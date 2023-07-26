Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble and Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan were presented an award honoring fallen Special Deputy Sheriff Lee Daniel (LD) Manns from the Kentucky Brotherhood (KBR) in a ceremony on Friday, July 21, 2023. The award will be displayed in the Breathitt County Courthouse. Deputy Manns will also have his named placed on the Fallen Officers Memorial in Washington DC. The KBR is a made up of a group of passionate individuals that ride bicycles around the state of Kentucky to honor the state’s fallen First Responders and their families.
Deputy Manns passed away in the line of duty back in December of 2020 due to complications from COVID-19 and had worked for the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department for around two years. He left behind his wife and three children.
“He was very dedicated to the citizens of Breathitt County. He would go up and beyond the call of duty to help anyone he could, in any way,” stated Sheriff Hollan in an article posted on caseguard.com, “We know in our hearts that he will always be with us and be watching over us. He is missed.”
