(PHOTO): A scene from the 2019 Breathitt County Academic Boosters. Photo by Bluegrass Sports Nation/Brendon Miller.
The Breathitt County Academic Boosters is a program that was created in 1987 and for 36 years now has honored the gifted learners (grades 6-12), those with high academic achievements, in every school system within the county. Those honored fall into two categories decided by grade point average (GPA): 3.5-3.79 GPA is one group with the other being 3.8-4.0 GPA.
Students present and past have always found the invite to the boosters a privilege and honor. They look forward to receiving their shirt, which has become infamous over the past three decades for the variety of colors that have been selected, their certificate, and for those that have excelled, their medal, letter (for their jackets), and/or chevron.
Those students that have maintained a GPA of 3.8 or higher from the sixth grade through the 12th are awarded a scholarship in the amount of $500.
But according to Board Members Cameron Adams and James E. Turner, the Academic Boosters program is hurting financially and without more donations and funding could potentially come to an end within the next two to three years. “It costs roughly anywhere between $5000 and $7000 to operate the boosters each year and within the next two years the source of its funding, a private CD will reach maturity. Once that happens, the board will have to decide if there is enough money to reinvest the program to keep it going or if it will have to end the boosters. Of course, private donations are a big source of income as well, but during my brief time on the board, even those are on a downward trend,” remarked Adams.
“If something doesn’t change, the boosters will become a thing of the past. And I really hope that doesn’t happen because we would be doing a real disservice to the students of this county by not recognizing their academic achievements,” added Turner.
On a more positive note, Adams does not believe that the boosters will end anytime soon despite the current lack of funding, “I don’t think it will come to that (the boosters ending). I truly believe that the people and the community will step up when called on to keep this wonderful program afloat. The boosters still have members and volunteers working hard for it every day, but we still need help. We welcome any monetary donations as well as items that can be used for door prizes. We also are always looking for volunteers that are willing to donate their time.”
According to Adams, in-person attendance was already beginning to trail off when COVID, forced the program to go virtual, and with the restrictions now lifted, attendance still has not improved. “It would be a safe estimate to say that only half of the qualifying students attended the program last year and that was a bit disappointing. We are always trying to come up with ways to keep both the students and parents/guardians interested in the Academic Boosters, but the last few years nothing has really worked. That’s why earlier I mentioned donating items for prizes. And I can say for this year’s boosters we already have some nice prizes. But the point is, that is one example of how we thought we could improve attendance and that was by offering some extra incentives.”
The Academic Boosters currently may be experiencing financial hardship, but it is evident that the program has board members committed to see it succeed. For more information on how you can help the boosters contact Amy Baker at Amy.Baker@breathitt.kyschools.usor by mail at Breathitt County Academic Boosters, PO Box 1136, Jackson, KY 41339.
The 2023 Breathitt County Academic Boosters ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25th, with the starting time to be determined. The program will be held inside the Fairce O. Woods Coliseum on the campus of Breathitt County High School.
Jerry “Buck” Deaton will be the keynote speaker. Deaton is a native of Longs Creek in Breathitt County that now makes his home in Frankfort. He has authored three books: Appalachian Ghost Stories; Tales from Bloody Breathitt; and Kentucky Boy, My Life and 20 Words. Deaton has also written and directed two films: The Feuds of Bloody Breathitt and Harry Caudill, A Man of Courage as well as written and directed two plays: Tales from Bloody Breathitt: Long Ago and Far Away and The Feuds of Bloody Breathitt. Presently, he is developing two more plays for production.
