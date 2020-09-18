2020 Breathitt County Relay For Life Celebration-Raised money for the American Cancer Society
For over 20 years, one event has brought groups from all over Breathitt County together to celebrate the life of cancer survivors, remember those that have been taken by this terrible disease, and to vow to continue to fight for a cure. Restrictions mandated by Covid 19, did little to dampen spirits at the Breathitt County Relay For Life, though it may have put the event off from its regularly scheduled June appointment.
Even where the later date altered the event’s appearance, the Relay Committee was determined to provide an equally uplifting celebration. They were successful in those efforts.
On September 12, 2020, the Breathitt County Relay For Life held a Survivor's Drive-by Parade and Survivor’s Recognition Ceremony. The parade traveled up Highway 15 north to Hwy 30 West and passed under a Survivor’s Banner suspended over the roadway by 2 Jackson Fire Department fire trucks.
The parade ended at the First Church of God where the survivors were introduced and received their Relay For Life 2020 medallions. All activities were conducted following guidelines and social distancing recommendations.
Around sixty (60) cancer survivors, along with family members, participated in these non-traditional Relay activities. A Luminary Display of over 500 luminaries lined the back parking lot of the church.
The luminaries were placed in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of those that valiantly fought but have passed away. The display was available for drive-by viewing.
A total of 12 teams registered for this year’s Relay and raised $20,436.74. This total is amazing, considering the fact that many of the teams’ traditional fundraising activities were cancelled.
The Relay Committee would like to express their appreciation to those individuals and groups who worked hard to make the event a success. Thanks to Breathitt County Schools for allowing the committee to use the parking lot at LBJ for registration and to the First Church of God for the use of their facility and grounds for the ceremony and display.
Others that assisted in making the event a success were the Breathitt County Sheriff's Department, the Jackson Police Department, the Jackson Fire Department and the Wolfcoal Volunteer Fire Department. We appreciate all the Relay teams who raise funds and our community who supported these efforts that benefit the American Cancer Society.
