According to Watts-Caney Fire Department (WCFD) Chief Tim Osborne, the WCFD responded to a structural fire around 7 p.m. on Haddix Depot Road on Monday, January 16th.
Upon arrival at the scene, a single-story residence was engulfed in flames and was a complete loss.
WCFD requested assistance from the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) and the Quicksand Fire Department (QFD).
The three departments worked together to extinguish the fire and confirmed no one was inside the residence.
The person living at the residence was put in contact with the Red Cross for assistance.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
