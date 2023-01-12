A house fire claimed the life of a man in the Clayhole community of Breathitt County in the early afternoon on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
A little after 1 p.m., the Kentucky State Police (KSP Post 13) in Hazard received a call alerting it to a fire on Cedar Hill Road. According to Jackson Fire Chief Chase Deaton, the Watts-Caney Fire Department was the primary agency on scene, but multiple fire departments responded to the call and assisted with extinguishing the fire.
Once the fire was put out, human male remains were found, prompting an investigation being conducted by KSP Detective Chris Collins.
Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson stated that the remains were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for autopsy and identification. The remains have been identified as Woodrow Watts, 64, of Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.