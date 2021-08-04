How Breathitt will do in football this year...a few predictions!

We interviewed Centre College Colonel, William Long, for his take on how the Bobcats fare in '21...
For those of you who have been regularly attending the daily practices for the Breathitt football team, and you may count me among your number, we have had a familiar and friendly face at practice taking in the action. William Long, now a member of the Centre Colonels football team, has been at practice every day.
We thought it would be fun to kind of pick William’s brain and get impressions from him about the coming football season, provided he was willing to oblige. Well, the three-time, first-team AP All-Stater and two-time District 7, Class 2A, Defensive POY, was willing.
Our chances to do this sort of thing with him are fading fast. William will be checking into Coach Andy Frye's preseason Fall, fun camp, August 10, 2021 to get prepared for the Colonels's coming season. The below is what he told us:
JTV: How do you believe the Bobcats finish this coming season?
Long: Well, that is kind of an unfair question to ask me. I am hardly impartial. I am a Bobcat super fan, through and through. However, being as critical as I am capable, I believe the ’21 Cats are 8-2, regular season, and 10-3 and Regional Runners-up overall.
I think our prospects may well be rosier depending on where the Regional Championship and Semis get played. If they are both played on The Riverbank, all former projections will have to be re-construed.
JTV: Are there any individual players for whom you have predictions?
Long: I believe freshman Kory Combs will lead us in tackles. That is a lot to put on any freshman but he is a star and he can handle it. He will register 80-plus tackles this coming year.
Braxton O’Hara will rush for over 1,000 yards, will be the offensive POY in the District, will be our 2nd leading tackler, and will lead us with 5-QB sacks together with leading us in TFLs.
Jaylin Turner will be the District’s Overall POY. He will throw for 3,000 yards and run for over 800. He will also intercept 4 or more passes at safety, at least one of which will be a “pick-six.”
The “Big Blue Wave” will be tough this year, led by seniors, Teegan Smith and Connor Deaton.
Connor Deaton will both record and actually eat a ton of pancakes before the season ends.
Michael Hudson will be a star for the scrimmage line on both the offensive and defensive sides.
Jason Perry will play more defensive line this year than he expects. His interior OL play will be fantastic.
Dillon Spencer will prove himself too good to not be in the lineup somewhere.
Tyler Bryant will be an integral part of the team’s success in multiple phases.
Austin Sperry will exceed 1,000-receiving yards, 50-catches, and 12-TDs this year.
Bradley Hall is going to make a believer of some folks with his efforts.
Caden Bowling will quietly turn in a very good year. He will be valuable on special teams and defense to go along with considerable contributions in the offensive backfield.
Isaac “Wheels” Turner will be a real weapon in space for us offensively. At a minimum, he logs 15 receptions and probably quite a few more.
I believe Ethan Gibson will be issued a citation by the Jackson City Police for violating the excessive noise ordinance while "breaking down" the team prior to this year’s Honey Bowl.
JTV: Are there any other predictions you would like to lay on us?
Long: I think the Cats will have to go for two in the beginning of games and in tight contests.
I think Nike will develop a line of sleeveless coaching shirts inspired by Coach Sumner.
I believe a new brand of whistle will be marketed to sound like Coach Fudd yelling at his position group which, remarkably, will sound even higher, more shrill, and carry sound farther than present models.
I believe Coach Moore will sign a free-agency contract with a NFL team after a team representative sees film of Coach Moore running scout-team offense and throwing a football from the 40-yard line of the game field all the way, in the air, and hitting the Bus garage at the opposite end of the practice field.
I believe the home crowds this year will be lit.
I believe Trevor Neace, now that he is wearing No. 69, will be called "Corn-nut" in homage to the great "Peanut" Neace and will hit just as hard.
I believe I will be following the team’s every game and cheering for them every opportunity I have.
Go Bobcats!