Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) offers childcare vouchers for current students and potential students who would like to return to college. The vouchers work to break down barriers for parents who want to go to college but cannot necessarily afford childcare and the cost of higher education simultaneously.
“The primary objective of childcare vouchers is to alleviate the burden of childcare costs, enabling students and prospective learners to focus on their studies and personal growth without the worry of arranging and funding childcare services,” said Program Coordinator Heather Watts. “By facilitating access to affordable childcare options, these vouchers aim to promote educational opportunities and empower individuals to overcome challenges associated with balancing family responsibilities and academic pursuits,” she noted.
HCTC offers 38 full-time slots per year specifically allocated for Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) participants. The vouchers are made available for each 16-week semester, covering the entire academic year. Students who wish to participate must meet certain eligibility criteria and are required to complete activities each semester such as academic progress checks, participation in program-related workshops or other activities that support student-parents.
The CCAMPIS childcare voucher program at HCTC offers numerous benefits to student parents, effectively removing barriers that may hinder their educational journey. Participants in the CCAMPIS program can expect to experience the following positive impacts:
1. Success Zone Services: Student parents will gain access to a range of valuable Success Zone services, including tutoring, high-quality advising, and the support of success coaches. These resources are aimed at empowering students to excel academically and provide guidance and assistance throughout their educational pursuits.
2. Increased Academic Standing: By utilizing the childcare services provided through the CCAMPIS program, student parents will have the opportunity to focus more on their studies. Having reliable childcare for their children allows them to invest more time in their education, which can lead to increased academic performance and improved educational outcomes.
3. Potential Eligibility for the Ready to Work Program: While participation in the CCAMPIS program does not automatically guarantee eligibility for the Ready to Work program, student parents may have the opportunity to qualify for this valuable program. The Ready to Work program provides additional income support for eligible families, contributing to financial stability and offering the potential to alleviate some of the financial pressures’ student parents face. Eligibility for the Ready to Work program is assessed separately based on specific criteria, and interested participants are encouraged to explore this option to determine if they meet the necessary requirements.
The childcare voucher program is decided to provide the highest quality early childhood education and childcare services.
“To ensure that our partner centers maintain high-quality standards, we monitor the state scores of all childcare providers within our seven-county radius,” said Watts. “We seek to expand our partnerships with other childcare centers that are licensed and participate in the Kentucky All-Stars quality rating system with a minimum of a 3-star rating,” she added. “This rigorous approach ensures that the children of our student parents receive the best possible early childhood education, fostering their growth and development in a nurturing and stimulating environment,” she noted.
For more information about this program, you can call Heather Watts at 606-487-3426 or by email at hwatts0009@kctcs.edu. Additional information can be found here: https://hazard.kctcs.edu/affording-college/childcare-vouchers.aspx
