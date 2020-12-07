There has been a smattering of talk about how well Trump did in this year’s election. Looking at the numbers, I am not sure his performance can be described as “good.” It certainly was much better than some democratic pundits believed he should have done.
Well, what do the numbers tell us? How well did he actually do in comparison with previous presidential elections?
We went back 100-years and analyzed the national vote margin over those presidential cycles. Compared with predecessors, Biden’s national vote margin, which isn’t final and is like to expand slightly further, was quite large actually.
The national popular vote margin stands at 7,060,087 in Biden’s favor. If all of the votes were counted, which they aren’t quite yet, this is where Biden’s margin stands in comparison to US Presidents over the past 100-years.
Over the last century of presidential politics, Biden’s margin over Trump is higher than...
Trump 2016, -2,868,686
Barack Obama 2012, 4,982,291
George W. Bush 2004, 3,012,171
George W. Bush 2000, -543,816
Bill Clinton 1992, 5,805,256
Jimmy Carter 1976, 1,683,247
Richard Nixon 1968, 511,944
John F. Kennedy 1960, 112,827
Dwight Eisenhower 1952, 6,700,439
Harry Truman 1948, 2,155,055
FDR 1944, 3,594,987
FDR 1940, 4,966,201
FDR 1932, 7,060,023
Herbert Hoover 1928, 6,411,659
Warren Harding 1920, 7,004,432
He’s right on the heels and appears likely to pass George H.W. Bush’s 1988 victory over Michael Dukakis (7,077,121). Biden has won by a wider popular vote margin than the winning candidate in a full 60% of the presidential elections conducted over the past 100-years.
