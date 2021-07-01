How much longer does Nim Henson lie dormant?

When will it reopen?
Who can answer these questions?
A very important member of the Jackson community has been out of service. The Nim Henson Geriatric Center (hereafter "nursing home") has been out of commission since “The Flood of 2021” which occurred several months ago.
Many of the distressed properties which suffered damage from this declared natural disaster have been restored. Yet, the nursing home remains dormant.
Residents and citizens alike wonder for how much longer? No one seems to know exactly.
The nursing home is a skilled nursing facility certified for both Medicare and Medicaid. It is a 120-bed facility where senior residents receive full-time medical care while also receiving rehabilitation. It offers rehabilitative modalities like short-wave diathermy, gait and balance training, and ultrasound.
Onlookers tell the Times-Voice the facility is being restored. We are told the company hired is putting in the hours and that residents will have a safe and healthy place to live in short order.
So the completion forecast is when? The exact answer to that question isn’t altogether clear but it is gaining in clarity.
We have called the nursing home for answers. Those calls have gone unanswered.
We called the county Judge/Executive, Jeff Noble. We were able to get him and he was very gracious with his time.
He told the paper, “From what I know, the nursing home hasn’t, just yet, been repaired up to required specifications. I have been told it lacks some drywall work, some painting, some carpeting and other relatively little things.”
We asked Judge Noble what was to be the “next step.” He told the paper, “The commonwealth has to come and give it passing scores on a final inspection and approve the work. I have talked to Judy Combs and she told me that it may be back operational beginning the end of August/first part of September.”
“Ms. Combs told me it will take another four-six weeks before the carpet gets here, the exact date is difficult to predict,” Judge Noble told us. “After the carpet arrives, the nursing home should be back in business in very short order with residents beginning to return to their prior living situations in the nursing home the end of August, or so I have been told.”
We are in a holding pattern, for now. For now, we patiently wait. On behalf of the citizens the nursing home was designed to assist, please hurry.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.