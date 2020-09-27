LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP): September 27, 2020
September 27, 2020
Here are how the ranked high school football teams, across Kentucky, fared this past weekend. Thank you KPGFootball and enjoy this read the only place you will see it in our market; from your locally run, hometown newspaper of legal record since 1888.
Class 1A
1. Pikeville (3-0) beat Lex. Henry Clay 58-41.
2. Paintsville (2-0) beat Hazard 54-0.
3. Lou. Ky. Country Day (2-0) beat Lou. Southern 37-22.
4. Newport Central Catholic (3-0) beat Newport 17-14.
5. Lou. Holy Cross (2-1) lost to Bishop Brossart 35-7.
6. Bethlehem (3-0) beat Lynn Camp 44-7.
7. Crittenden Co. (2-1) beat Murray 35-14.
8. Williamsburg (0-2) lost to Lexington Christian 45-7.
9. Raceland (1-2) beat Greenup County 48-20.
10. Nicholas Co. (3-0) beat Ludlow 38-16.
Class 2A
1. Somerset (3-0) beat Russellville 41-9.
2. Lex. Christian (3-0) beat Williamsburg 45-7.
3. Beechwood (2-1) beat Ryle 35-14.
4. Breathitt Co. (2-0) vs. Knott Central, canc.
5. Mayfield (2-1) beat Union County 36-20.
6. Owensboro Catholic (3-0) beat Todd County Central 43-16.
7. Murray (2-1) lost to Crittenden County 35-14.
8. Danville (2-0) beat Wayne County 28-24.
9. West Carter (3-0) beat Shelby Valley 53-14.
10. Caldwell Co. (2-1) beat Ballard Memorial 50-8.
Class 3A
1. Belfry (2-1) beat Magoffin County, KY 59-20.
2. Lou. DeSales (2-1) beat Henry County 36-13.
(tie) Elizabethtown (3-0) beat Nelson County 76-0.
4. Lou. Christian Academy (1-2) lost to Mercer County 31-28.
5. Ashland Blazer (1-0) beat Bourbon County 44-6.
6. Bardstown (3-0) beat Larue County 58-16.
7. Russell (3-0) beat Fleming County 51-0.
8. Glasgow (2-1) lost to South Warren 36-0.
9. Bell Co. (2-1) beat McCreary Central 57-13.
10. Paducah Tilghman (2-1) beat Trigg County 63-26.
Class 4A
1. Johnson Central (2-0) beat Simon Kenton 47-17.
2. Boyle Co. (3-0) beat Highlands 46-7.
3. Lou. Central (1-0) beat Meade County 30-0.
4. Franklin Co. (2-0) vs. Shelby County, canc.
5. Hopkinsville (2-1) lost to Calloway County 14-7.
6. Lex. Catholic (2-1) beat Tates Creek 44-13.
7. Corbin (2-1) beat Leslie County 49-0.
8. Wayne Co. (1-2) lost to Danville 28-24.
9. Knox Central (2-1) lost to Southwestern 22-20.
10. Madisonville-North Hopkins (1-1) vs. Henderson County, COVID canc.
Class 5A
1. Cov. Catholic (3-0) beat Cooper 41-0.
2. Bowling Green (2-0) COVID canc.
3. South Warren (2-0) beat Glasgow 36-0.
4. Frederick Douglass (1-1) beat Ballard 49-21.
(tie) Owensboro (3-0) beat Ohio County 57-7.
6. Scott Co. (3-0) beat George Rogers Clark 42-14.
7. Southwestern (3-0) beat Knox Central 22-20.
8. South Oldham (2-0) beat North Oldham 47-21.
9. Highlands (1-2) lost to Boyle County 46-7.
10. Conner (2-0) beat Boone County 40-0.
Class 6A
1. Lou. Trinity (2-0) did not play.
2. North Hardin (3-0) beat Bullitt East 40-0.
3. Lou. Male (1-1) beat Lou. Butler 56-0.
4. Lou. DuPont Manual (1-1) beat North Bullitt 48-21.
5. Simon Kenton (2-1) lost to Johnson Central 47-17.
(tie) Lou. Ballard (1-1) lost to Fredrick Douglass 49-21.
7. Lou. St. Xavier (0-1) did not play.
8. McCracken County (2-0) beat Owensboro Apollo 45-21.
9. Lou. Fern Creek (0-1) did not play.
10. Ryle (1-2) lost to Beechwood 35-14.
