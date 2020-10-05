Our friends over at KPGFootball, who are subscribers to and voting members for the weekly Associated Press poll provides us this data weekly and express permission to publish it as we choose. Below is how the ranked teams in each classification did the first weekend in October, including our own Breathitt High School Bobcats.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
Class 1A
1. Pikeville (3-1) lost to Campbell County 14-8.
2. Paintsville (3-0) beat Perry County Central 43-0.
3. Lou. Ky. Country Day (2-1) lost to Bullitt East 28-21.
4. Newport Central Catholic (3-0) idle.
5. Bethlehem (4-0) beat Washington COunty 19-14.
6. Crittenden Co. (3-1) beat Trigg County 56-34.
(tie) Lou. Holy Cross (4-0) beat Southern 56-20.
8. Nicholas Co. (3-1) lost to Bishop Brossart 42-34.
9. Raceland (1-3) lost to Ashland Blazer 50-15.
10. Williamsburg (0-2) COVID canc.
Class 2A
1. Somerset (4-0) beat Hazard 42-13.
2. Lex. Christian (4-0) beat Paul Dunbar 54-14.
3. Beechwood (2-2) lost to Dixie Heights 28-20.
4. Breathitt Co. (3-0) beat Middlesboro 35-20.
5. Mayfield (3-1) beat Caldwell County 21-20.
6. Owensboro Catholic (4-0) beat Muhlenberg County 55-0.
7. Danville (3-0) beat Mason County 41-7.
8. West Carter (4-0) beat Bath County 53-12.
9. Caldwell Co. (2-2) lost to Mayfield 21-20.
10. Murray (2-2) lost to Paducah Tilghman 31-21.
Class 3A
1. Belfry (3-1) beat Floyd Central 48-18.
2. Elizabethtown (4-0) beat West Jessamine 48-13.
3. Lou. DeSales (2-1) COVID canc.
4. Ashland Blazer (2-0) beat Raceland 50-15.
5. Bardstown (4-0) beat Nelson County 65-13.
6. Russell (4-0) beat Simon Kenton 32-31.
7. Bell Co. (2-2) lost to Rockcastle County 13-7.
8. Paducah Tilghman (3-1) beat Murray 31-21.
9. Lou. Christian Academy (2-2) beat Henry County 41-0.
10. Mercer Co. (2-1) vs. Mason County, COVID canc.
Class 4A
1. Johnson Central (3-0) beat Clay County 49-6.
2. Boyle Co. (3-0) idle.
3. Lou. Central (2-0) beat Shelby County 44-0.
4. Franklin Co. (2-0) idle.
5. Corbin (2-1) vs. Lafayette, COVID canc.
6. Lex. Catholic (2-1) idle.
7. Knox Central (2-1) idle.
8. Wayne Co. (1-2) idle.
9. Madisonville-North Hopkins (1-2) lost to Hopkins County Central 40-35.
10. Hopkinsville (2-1) idle.
Class 5A
1. Cov. Catholic (4-0) beat Boone County 45-7.
2. Bowling Green (2-1) lost to South Warren 10-7.
3. South Warren (3-0) beat Bowling Green 10-7.
4. Frederick Douglass (2-1) beat Grant County 64-0.
(tie) Owensboro (4-0) beat Muhlenberg County 55-0.
6. Scott Co. (4-0) beat Ryle 28-18.
7. Southwestern (4-0) beat North Laurel 28-12.
8. South Oldham (3-0) beat Atherton 60-7.
9. Conner (2-1) lost to Highlands 36-0.
10. Highlands (2-2) beat Conner 36-0.
Class 6A
1. Lou. Trinity (3-0) beat Lou. St. Xavier 48-10.
2. North Hardin (4-0) beat Meade County 37-0.
3. Lou. Male (2-1) beat Pleasure Ridge Park 56-20.
4. Lou. DuPont Manual (2-1) beat Eastern 41-3.
5. McCracken County (3-0) beat Daviess County 56-22.
6. Lou. St. Xavier (0-2) lost to Lou. Trinity 48-10.
7. Simon Kenton (2-2) lost to Russell 32-31.
8. Lou. Ballard (1-1) idle.
9. Lex. Bryan Station (3-1) beat Henry Clay 20-10.
10. Lou. Fern Creek (0-2) lost to Oldham County 12-7.
