Arguments in the trial of Donald J. Trump begin today
Trump’s legal team and House managers reach accord on proceedings.
The unprecedented second impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump begins today. How will this unfold from a procedural perspective?
Aiehavarya Kavi and Zachary Montague, both with the New York Times, have published a piece about it online entitled “What to Watch For as Donald J. Trump’s Impeachment Trial Begins.” For those of you interested, here are some cliff notes.
Senate Democrats and Republicans, joined by the House impeachment managers and Mr. Trump’s legal team reached a bi-partisan agreement yesterday that would pave the way for an especially quick and efficient proceeding which could be over by early next week.
The rules allow each side up to 16-hours to lay out its case. The Senate is poised to vote to approve the rules and formally begin the trial at 1 p.m. today. Those of you wishing to watch history in the making may want to set your timers accordingly.
Up to four hours will be devoted to debating the constitutionality of impeaching a president who is no longer in office. If a simple majority of senators agree to move forward, as expected, the main part of the trial begins.
As we have discussed in prior articles. This debate, in the opinion of the Jackson Times-Voice, has been inappropriately framed. The former-president was impeached when the House voted to adopt its Article of Impeachment for purposes of trial. This happened while Donald J. Trump was still very much in office.
The matter could have been tried before he left office but then-Majority leader, Mitch McConnell, refused to hear the matter the day before the inauguration of Joe Biden. As a result, it was set over until today.
Similar to criminal statutes of limitations which bar the bringing of an indictment which has not been timely presented, prosecutors present matter to grand juries shortly before the statute runs regularly. In such an instance, the matter is always tried way outside the time frame.
However, it isn’t when the matter is set for trial which has to beat the tolling of the statute. It is presenting and obtaining a charging instrument.
Here, the charging instrument is the Article of Impeachment. It was presented to the grand jury surrogate, the House of Representatives, timely (before the expiration of the term in office). The senate’s not taking it up until the term expired (by its own choice) is not a bar to the matter’s being tried.
We predict that, starting Wednesday, the trial will begin, as the motion to dismiss lacks merit and should be denied. The prosecution and the defense will have 16-hours each to present their cases to the senators, who are serving as a jury. The oral arguments will continue at least through Friday, but could extend into next week.
Tradition dictates that senators are then allowed at least one day to ask questions. This time, senators may give House managers the option to force a debate and vote on calling witnesses, but it is unclear if they will choose to do so.
The trial is expected to conclude with closing arguments and a final vote on whether to convict Mr. Trump. We hope this was helpful and thank the New York Times on its contributions to our article.
