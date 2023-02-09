Organ donation in Eastern Kentucky was once viewed almost as a taboo subject as many felt it was sacrilegious, their privacy could be potentially violated resulting in medical professionals not offering the same scale of medical care if they knew you were an organ donor.
In the past decade, those myths for the most part have been dismissed, as 2022 was a banner year for the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA), marking the fifth consecutive year the organization has broken its own record of lives saved through organ and tissue donation. Nearly 600 lives in Kentucky were saved in 2022, by way of 239 organ donations and 539 tissue donations. Organ donation was up 23 percent from 2021 and 2022 seen the most lives saved in any year.
“Be a person of hope, give the hope of living to someone and become an organ donor. You never know whose life you can save,” stated KODA Community Educator Lauren Salyer, before adding the startling statistic that one is six times more likely to need an organ donation/transplant than to ever give one, which further emphasizes the importance of being an organ donor. Salyer was in Jackson on Tuesday, February 7th, to promote organ donation along with Breathitt County Circuit Clerk James E. Turner, who was named an ambassador by Trust for Life, another organ donation group that partners with KODA. “I am an advocate for organ donation. Why not help someone live longer, once your life has come to an end,” remarked Turner.
“Year in and year out we are seeing people become more comfortable with becoming an organ donor. Most all religions encourage it and view it as the ultimate act of compassion. When your life is over, why not help someone else continue their’s. I understand it can be a hard decision, a hard conversation to have, and that is why being educated is so important, that’s why I do what I do. If something happens suddenly, already having the decision made can prevent loved ones from being overwhelmed because they were not prepared to make such a difficult decision during one of their darkest times. It is also important for people to know it will not affect your choice of funeral arrangements at all, you can still even have an open casket,” explains Salyer, “Those old myths that once discouraged organ donation are finally disappearing as people start to realize that being an organ donor is completely confidential and that medical personnel honor their oath and will take the best possible care of them whether they are a donor or not.”
Salyer pointed out that Eastern Kentucky deserves some credit for KODA’s record breaking year, “In my eight years working in Eastern Kentucky, donor registers have increased substantially, including right here in Breathitt County.”
Salyer conveyed it was her mission to educate people in Eastern Kentucky communities on the importance of being a donor, travelling all throughout the area, to schools, churches, community events (festivals, fairs, etc.), businesses, hospitals, clinics, and as she says “really anywhere they will listen to me talk.”
She may have found her passion for her job through a personal experience as she shared a story, “I have witnessed first-hand the effect of waiting on that potential life-saving call. My uncle from Wayland in Floyd County got very sick and I saw him become depressed, anxious, angry, and even scared as his health declined over a period of about three years to the point that his doctors had him at a month of life expectancy when he finally got the call. Today, he is living a healthy life and cannot express his gratitude enough for receiving his new heart.”
Salyer stated that KODA understands what people go through waiting on a transplant list, and it’s her job to be a voice in all Eastern Kentucky communities to get even more people to be donors.
There is over 1000 Kentuckians still in need of transplants today, and there is a need right here in Breathitt County as well. Recently, two Breathitt Countians were organ recipients, one received a heart, the other a liver. And two more are awaiting kidneys, including three-year-old Annista Peck of Lost Creek, who was just featured on WYMT.
As Salyer informed, “The need for an organ donation/transplant does not discriminate, it affects the old and young alike. There are babies born with defects, miners that need new lungs, and the elderly that need an organ to continue living. And one can be a donor at essentially any age too, after all age is just a number. On the bright side, in 2022, 90,000 Kentuckians registered to be organ donors, making over 50 percent of the state, donors.”
KODA is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2023 and continues a strong partnership with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerk’s Association; Trust for Life; Donate Life Kentucky; Kentucky Transportation Cabinet; Eye Bank of Kentucky; Coroners; and Medical Examiners.
To become a donor, visit donatelifeky.org, sign up when getting a Kentucky ID or driver’s license, and on the Health app for iPhone and Android.
You can follow KODA on social media or its website. And you can contact Salyer, by email, L.Salyer@kodaorgan.org, or by phone 606-422-4905.
Photo: (L-R) KODA Community Educator Lauren Salyer and Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk James E. Turner.
