(PHOTO): Cluster Howard (Back Row/Middle) was honored as a Distinguished Alumnus of Berea College.
Cluster Howard formerly of Breathitt County was recently honored by Berea College as a Distinguished Alumnus.
Howard graduated from Breathitt County High School in 1974, attended Lees College in Jackson before completing his collegiate career at Berea College in 1978. Howard would later get his master’s degree from Morehead State University.
Upon his graduation from Berea, Howard returned to Lees College and over the next four decades, he would hold many positions at the school including men’s head basketball coach; Athletic Director; Chair of the Math and Science Departments; and Dean of Students. He would also rack up numerous professional awards during his long, storied career at Lees College.
Howard served as State Representative for the 91st District of Kentucky and is well known in Breathitt County as a former host of the popular local radio sports talk show, Sports Talkfrom 1997 until 2015.
Howard now makes his home in Richmond, Kentucky and is married to Sandy Tapley Howard. He has two daughters Lindsey and Emily Howard of Jackson; one grandson, Chase Alexander Howard; and one step-grandson, Brady Robinson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.