Hubert Lee Adams, age 66, of Jesse Branch, Booneville, KY passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his residence.-He was born January 24, 1956, in Perry County, KY, and was the son of the late Amerida and Alice Abner Adams.- He was preceded also in death by brothers: Larry Adams and Calloway Adams.- Sisters: Cora Elaine Barrett, Marie Johnson, and Wilma Lee Adams.-Son in law: Kristopher Neace.-He is survived by his wife: Robin Adams of Booneville, KY.-Daughter: Courtney (Jerry) Strong of Whick, KY; Sons: Cameron (Brittany) Adams of Jackson, KY; Colin (Marcia) Adams of Booneville, KY and James Mosely Adams of Morehead, KY.-Sister Elva “Libby” Conrad of Booneville, KY; Brother: Jesse (Judy) Adams of Booneville, KY. Grandchildren: Ashlynn Adams, Cailet Adams, Cara Adams, Rhett Adams, Emmalee Mosley, and Hunter Mosley.- He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Morris Fork Presbyterian Church at Morris Fork, KY with Leslie Abner officiating.-Burial in the Abner Family Cemetery, Abner Fork, Buckhorn, KY.- Visitation will begin on Friday at 5:00 pm at the church.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
