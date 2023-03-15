(PHOTO): (L-R) Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas, HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, and Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble address the audience inside the Breathitt County Courthouse.
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge visited Jackson on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, where she met with local officials at the Breathitt County Courthouse and surveyed the local disaster recovery efforts.
Secretary Fudge brought a round of cheers from the audience when she stated that originally she was asked to this press conference from Florida, but said “No, I am going to Kentucky.”
During her brief statement, Secretary Fudge hit on three main themes, infrastructure, building for the future, and hope.
She announced to another round of cheers form the members of the audience that Eastern Kentucky would be receiving $298 million in funding, but ultimately it is the state’s decision on how the funding is spent among the counties that were affected by the flooding. She would add that Breathitt County has been identified as one of the hardest hit areas. Last July, Breathitt County had 749 homes to wash away in the floodwaters and around 148 roads that suffered severe damage.
Secretary Fudge was also scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion later in the afternoon at the Jackson Church of God located at Quicksand Road on topics such as climate change, resiliency, and economic justice.
Secretary Fudge is currently serving as the 18th US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). She has also served as US Representative (Ohio’s 11th District/2008-2021) and mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio (2000-2008).
