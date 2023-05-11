The Breathitt County Hunger Alliance (BCHA) has found a new home after an in-depth search. The BCHA is now located at 1027 Beattyville Road in Jackson along Highway 52. The new BCHA home is the red metal building that is next to the old RC plant site.
Many BCHA volunteers have pulled together to work on and at the building to get it ready to serve Breathitt County and the surrounding area. For more information follow the BCHA Facebook page.
The non-profit organization had been working out of the Panbowl Community Church’s community center since its beginning in late 2020.
