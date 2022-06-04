Patsy Clair spearheaded the founding of the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance (BCHA) because as she says she felt like she needed to help people. “Give all the glory to God. I am here doing his work,” proclaims Clair, “people are struggling that’s the reason we are here.”
The BCHA originally started out distributing food boxes to Breathitt County through a program, handing out over 1,200 boxes every Saturday for seven months until the funding was exhausted. It was during this time that the March 2021 flood hit Breathitt County and neighboring areas, prompting the organization to want to aid flood victims and survivors. While sitting around as a group, brainstorming ideas on ways to help, Clair says she picked up a bottle of water and noticed the 1-800 number on the label. She then proceeded to call the number and explain the ordeal and pleaded for the company to make any donations it could, the water company said “yes.” Clair and the alliance members scoured through the kitchen of the First Church of God calling every phone number they could find on labels. As Clair stated, they got “yes” after “yes” from several companies wanting to help our community. She added that Pepsi and Walmart were two of the larger corporations to provide relief aid, with Walmart donating between $10,000 and $15,000 just for children, in the form of clothing, and toys, helping area kids get some sense of normalcy back.
With 18-wheeler after 18-wheeler dropping off products, the church began to get overwhelmed in terms of space and storage, so Clair said that after an impromptu meeting with Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble, she made the decision to inspect the local ARM factory building as a site. “I haven’t seen anything like it in my life,” remarks Clair, “We had staff inside and outside, the church was overflowing. Judge Noble seen what we were doing and allowed to me to investigate the ARM building as a location for the Hunger Alliance.” After, looking through the building and seeing that it was a good space, we just moved into it. “At its peak, the new place looked like a Sam’s Club,” insisted Clair, “We had shoes, clothes, food, furniture, blankets, toiletries, baby items and food, and even pet supplies. We realized pets needed addressed as well and a company out of Lexington, Taylor Made Farms, donated top-of-the line food for all animals: goats, chickens, rabbits, horses, dogs, cats, and more.” The ARM building, however, took a great deal of revenue to keep it as the permanent site for the BCHA, and I (Clair) tried to be creative in ways to raise this funding like building a stage for shows/concerts as well as designate unspecified donations toward bill payments, but unfortunately it was not meant to be.
It was during this time that Clair came in under personal attacks for assorted reasons and took around an eight-week hiatus from the organization before getting drawn back in when God’s Pantry asked her to run the Senior Food Box Program for Breathitt County. With the BCHA reorganized, Clair says the group needed to find a rent-free building, and Pastor Armon Nichols stepped up allowing the alliance to use the Panbowl Community Center.
Clair says she hopes to see the BCHA expand and do even more. “This organization hopes to do remarkable things for Breathitt County. I can envision this group becoming like The Neighborhood in Ashland (KY) once we find our permanent home, offering free meals, showers, and stay stocked with supplies to help the citizens. Homelessness is in our county, and it needs to be addressed, and this is one such way to treat them with dignity. I never dreamed we would be this big, so this is very possible for the Hunger Alliance to achieve.”
She would add that the backbone of the alliance is the volunteers. “Our volunteers work extremely hard, and we could not survive without them. We currently have a tremendous group of over 20 volunteers.”
The BCHA collaborates with the National Guard, KRCC, KMBC, Red Cross, Matthew 25 Ministries, and several other groups and Clair said once the organization received its 501 C3 status, allowing it to receive tax-deductible donations, more organizations were ready and willing to work with the BCHA. The paperwork has been submitted, the BCHA is just waiting to get approval from the IRS.
The CSFB Senior Food Boxes are distributed the second Wednesday and Thursday of every month and currently assists over 400 clients. Each box usually contains around $75 of food products and Clair encourages everyone 60 or over that has not signed up to contact her.
The BCHA distributes the pallets of supplies delivered by Matthew 25 Ministries out of Ohio, once they arrive and have been unloaded. These items are free for everyone. These items can include washing detergent, shaving supplies, soap, hand sanitizer, disinfectant sprays, diapers, and much more.
The Hunger Alliance currently is housed at the Panbowl Community Center at 1537 Hwy 1812 North in Jackson and can be contacted at 859-940-8002. The Board is made up of Patsy Clair, Chairwoman/Founder; Liz Moore, Vice Chairwoman; Janet Stevens, Belinda Oaks, and Chuck Stevens, Board Members.
“I believe we are all here for a purpose, and I asked God to give me a purpose. This is my purpose,” Clair stated enthusiastically.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.