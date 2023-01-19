According to the arrest citation filed in the Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Berry Johnson, 62, of Old Buck, shot and killed his wife Tammy Thorpe, 38, of Old Buck, on the morning of Saturday, January 14, 2023, with a 410 pistol. Johnson shot Thorpe in the head while she was sleeping.
Johnson then proceeded to stage the body, weapon, and scene to appear as if Thorpe had committed suicide and followed this by calling the police and reporting that his wife had fatally shot herself.
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan stated that after investigating the crime scene, evidence led the officers in the direction that they were looking at a staged homicide site.
During questioning on the afternoon of Sunday, January 15, 2023, according to the arrest citation, Johnson confessed to murdering his wife while she lay sleeping and was arrested by Breathitt County Deputy Mike Wolfe.
Johnson has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence, wanton endangerment, and falsely reporting an incident. The wanton endangerment charge is due to an infant that was located in a bassinet directly beside the victim.
He was booked into the Kentucky River Regional Jail (Hazard) at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (January 15th) evening with a bond set at $1 million. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. via Zoom.
Local law officials revealed that they had been called to Johnson’s residence on prior occasions because of domestic violence claims but no charges were ever filed.
The family of Thorpe said that she had been living with Johnson at his home on 96 Jim Gross Drive in the Old Buck community of Breathitt County for around two years, but the couple had been married for less than two months.
Thorpe leaves behind one daughter, Tamira Turner; two granddaughters (Verna and Merida); three brothers, Roy, Tommy, and Justin Thorpe; two sisters, Tina, and Peggy Thorpe; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her family stated that they will never waiver in their fight to get Thorpe the justice she so rightly deserves.
