Hwy 15 to be 'Grate,' District 10 and Wesley promise

Jackson feels ‘Grate’ about its new drainage system
Grate to be installed today
Representative Wesley met District 10 yesterday
Parties inspected the grate and site where it will be installed
Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet, District 10, met with Representative Bill Wesley yesterday. The collaborative inspected the new storm grate which had been purchased and delivered. The group also inspected the site where the grate will be installed today (June 30, 2021).
It is anticipated Panbowl and Lakeside residents will be relieved. So will those of us who drive over the dam over which KY 15 was built and which keeps the river and Panbowl Lake separated (See, “Flood causes Jackson a Dam Problem,” Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice (Digital paper), March 2, 2021). That would be pretty much all of us.
A storm grate’s first job is to move surface water into the sewer system. The size and shape of the grating is what determines its hydraulic efficiency.
Varying situations change the rate of flow of a grate. A drainage grate at the bottom of a pool processes water differently than one on the side of the road.
The open area of a grate, design of the holes, acceleration of water due to gravity, depth of water, and perimeter length of the grate all determine how much surface water a sewer grate can remove. This grate looked like it can remove plenty of water, at least to this particular reporter.
Grates should strain out the sort of debris that can clog a sewer system like the fall of large leaves in the autumn. At the same time, small particles should generally pass through, so they do not clog the grate itself.
Most storm drain grates are made from cast iron, for both strength and resilience. Strength is necessary in any place the grates will be driven over by cars and trucks. There are even extra heavy-duty grates appropriate for airports and shipping docks.
Resilience is the grate’s ability to withstand weathering over time with minimal maintenance. Cast iron is often chosen because it develops a patina that prevents destructive corrosion from developing.