(Photo) Gena Miller, Breathitt County Deputy Circuit Court Clerk, seen here, as well as the remaining staff, along with Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk James Elliott Turner, operates one of the highest rated offices in the state when it comes to efficiency and productivity.
The Breathitt County Justice Center recently underwent some upgrades to the phone systems that Breathitt County Circuit Clerk James Elliott Turner stated was “necessary and much needed”. The Circuit Clerk would add, “I’m always looking for new and better ways to serve. And I will continue to look for any means to improve the Circuit Clerk’s Office.”
The upgrades are part of the renovation plans that Circuit Clerk Turner is currently putting in place. The phones lines to the Breathitt County Justice Center will remain the same, 606-666-5678 and 606-666-4342, however the jury hotline has been changed to 606-824-6269. When you call the Justice Center, you reach an automated directory that will prompt the caller where they need to go.
“In order to better serve the people of Breathitt County, the new automated phone system will direct the people to the office they need, and it will also help the Circuit Clerk’s Office be even more efficient and effective,” explained Turner.
This is one of many improvements that Turner has made to the Breathitt County Justice Center. Under his administration, the Justice Center has added signage to all court rooms, bathrooms, and offices. The building has been pressure washed; building security enhanced by removing the trees that were blocking security cameras; planted flowers in the front for beautification; and adding benches/seats in the lobbies of the hallways of the courtrooms.
The Circuit Clerk’s Office has also installed Kentucky Courts, which allows quicker access to all court files which speeds up the court process. “I want to make sure that the Breathitt County Circuit Clerk’s Office is up to date on all new technology,” revealed Turner. He encourages anyone that has any questions or comments to call him at 606-666-5768 or 606-272-0732.
