Weather Service Issues ‘Ice Storm Warning’
“I had to drive that short distance with my head outside the window like a dog.” William Long
“I can hardly remain standing, even when still, much less attempting to operate a vehicle on any of these roads.” Glen Gross
Breathitt county came roaring into Monday eager to get the week started only to learn it would start its week at home. Over the weekend, the county experienced significant icing of its county-wide surfaces making travel both unwise and dangerous.
That icing trend county-wide is ongoing. The weather service predicts it will only get worse.
Our foreshadowed weather prognosis fails to predict improvement. We are presently under an “Ice Storm Warning,” according to a national weather advisory from the National Weather Service. Really didn’t need the advisory to tell us that, merely go outside and attempt to walk around while remaining upright.
“Man it is really slippery outside,” local resident Glen Gross told the Times-Voice. “I can hardly remain standing, even when still, much less attempting to operate a vehicle on any of these roads. It would be wise to remain at home today. I don’t plan on going anywhere and wouldn’t recommend it.”
Another resident, high school senior, William Long, provided the newspaper a rather humorous visual. According to Long he went out to inflate a flat tire on his truck, Monday morning, and pulled his dad’s car a short distance across the Annex parking lot to use the cigarette lighter from his dad’s car to power the pump to inflate the flat tire on his truck.
Long was just moving the one car a matter of a few yards. Long said he couldn’t see out the front windshield and had to, “…drive dad’s yellow Mustang with my head handing outside the window like a dog.” Picture that in your mind’s eye.
The weather service is predicting widespread ice accumulation of two-tenths to one-half inch with higher density possible. This is an ongoing advisory anticipated to remain until 1 PM EST on Tuesday, February 16. We are advised to expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice.
The service has forecast travel will be “extremely difficult to impossible.” It further forecasts it would impact both morning and evening commutes.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
