Ida Gross Neace, age 86, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Sunday November 6, 2022 at her residence.
Ida was born on June 6, 1936 to the late James and Lucinda Johnson Gross.
Ida is survived by Son; Berry Johnson(Tammy Thorpe) of Old Buck, Two Daughters; Elsie(Denny) Bouchard of Seymour, Indiana, Rosetta(Mart) Cole Of Seymour, Indiana, Three Grandchildren; Kayla Danielle Johnson, Mart John Cole, Charles Ervine Barker Jr., and a Host of Great Grandchildren.
Ida was preceded in death by her Husband; James Neace, her Parents; James and Lucinda Johnson Gross, Daughter; Christine McIntosh, Brothers; Weldon Gross, Herman Gross, Elisha Gross, Sisters; Mary Reynolds, Nerva Barett, and Lorene Brigner.
Funeral Services for Ida Gross Neace will be held on Wednesday November 9, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Willard Gross officiating. Ida will be laid to rest in the Elisha Gross Cemetery on Old Buck in Jackson, Kentucky with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Wednesday November 9, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M.
