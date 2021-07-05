Ida Noble

Ida Noble, age 60, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. She was born May 28, 1961, in Perry County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Talbert and Nancy Henson Noble. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Donnie Henson. -Her son: Donnie Lee Henson and her brother: Willie Noble. She is survived by daughters: Barbara Ann (Brad) Fugate and Cassie Marie (Dennis) Fouch of Jackson, KY. Her sisters: Mandy Campbell of Jackson, KY. Clercie Miller, Emmaline Noble, Katie Couch all of Hazard, KY.: Her brothers: Taylor (Kaye) Noble of Hazard, KY, and James Noble of Jackson, KY. -Special sister in law: Velma Noble of Hazard, KY. -Special friend, George Watts of Jackson, KY. -Grandchildren: Trevor Fugate, Harley Gene Fugate, Anna Nicole Fugate, and D.J. Fouch. -She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Henson, Jr officiating. Burial in the Henson Cemetery, River Caney, Watts, KY. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Ida Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you