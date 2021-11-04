Ida Rose Gross, age 86, of Canoe, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her residence.- She was born June 7, 1935, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Granville and Mary Arrowood Turner.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Harvey Gross.-Her sons: Johnny Ray Gross and France Gross.- Brothers: Newton Turner and Granville Turner, Jr.- She is survived by daughters: Esther (Ron) Mullins, Wilma Gross, Katherine Gross, Brenda ( Jr) Hounshell, and Linda (Coursey) Morris all of Jackson, KY, and Mary Hardin of Omaha NB.-Her sons: Carl (Juanita) Gross of West Liberty, KY, Granville (Liz) Gross, Fred Gross, and Roger Gross all of Jackson, KY; Harvey Jr (Leah) Gross of Sharpsburg, KY.- Sisters: Sara Mae McIntosh of Jackson, KY; Esther Fay (Charlie) Lee and Mary Joyce Thompson of OH; Brothers: John Henry (Dora) Turner and Roger B. (Martha) Turner of Jackson, KY; Fred (Rose) Turner of Winchester, KY.- Twenty-two grandchildren and forty five great-grandchildren.- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Mill Creek Old Regular Baptist Church at Canoe, KY.- Visitation will be on Friday, November 5 at Deaton Funeral Home from 5:00 PM-9:00 PM Pallbearers: Carl Gross, Harvey Gross, Jr., Fred Gross, Roger Gross, Granville Gross, Coursey Morris, Jr. Hounshell, Ron Mullins. -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures to be observed.
Deaton Funeral Home Jackson, KY
