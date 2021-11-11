Ida Rose Gross, age 86, of Canoe, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her residence.- She was born June 7, 1935, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Granville and Mary Arrowood Turner.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Harvey Gross.-Her sons: Johnny Ray Gross and France Gross.- Brothers: Newton Turner and Granville Turner, Jr.- She is survived by daughters: Esther (Ron) Mullins, Wilma Gross, Katherine Gross, Brenda ( Jr) Hounshell, and Linda (Coursey) Morris all of Jackson, KY, and Mary Hardin of Omaha NB.-Her sons: Carl (Juanita) Gross of West Liberty, KY, Granville (Liz) Gross, Fred Gross, and Roger Gross all of Jackson, KY; Harvey Jr (Leah) Gross of Sharpsburg, KY.- Sisters: Sara Mae McIntosh of Jackson, KY; Esther Fay (Charlie) Lee and Mary Joyce Thompson of OH; Brothers: John Henry (Dora) Turner and Roger B. (Martha) Turner of Jackson, KY; Fred (Rose) Turner of Winchester, KY.- Twenty-two grandchildren and forty-five great-grandchildren.- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Mill Creek Old Regular Baptist Church at Canoe, KY with Larry Combs and Pat Turner officiating. Burial in the Hall and Gross Cemetery at Mill Creek Rd. Canoe, Ky. Visitation will be on Friday, November 5 at Deaton Funeral Home from 5:00 PM-9:00 PM Pallbearers: Carl Gross, Harvey Gross, Jr., Fred Gross, Roger Gross, Granville Gross, Coursey Morris, Jr. Hounshell, Ron Mullins. -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures to be observed.
Deaton Funeral Home Jackson, KY
