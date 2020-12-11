Christmas Parade
Jackson, Kentucky accepts an invitation to enjoy some needed normalcy…
Lyricist Ted Koehler, in 1931, in connection with the Cotton Club show Rhythmania, wrote some famous lyrics with which you are (likely) familiar. You may not have before known exactly from where or to whom to credit the familiar chorus.
Koehler’s lyrics went as follows: I love a parade;/ The tramping of feet,/ I love every beat/ I hear of a drum./ I love a parade;/ When I hear a band/ I just wanna stand/ And cheer as they come!…
Those lyrics, and the melody so familiar to me and many of you older citizens, came easily to mind as I watched the Christmas Parade wind through Jackson, Kentucky this past Saturday. I, like you, have our friends at the Jackson Woman’s Club to thank.
In a town searching for normalcy, Jackson, Kentucky, coordinated by members of the Jackson Woman’s Club, did what a town like Jackson, Kentucky would “normally” do in any other year…it had a Christmas Parade. The very idea, we say light-heartedly.
An unidentified representative of the Jackson Woman’s Club released a statement on the club’s social media platform, Facebook. In this statement, she said the following,“What an amazing night. Made us so happy we could have cried.”
The parade was Saturday, December 5, 2020. The rout started on the corner of Main and Washington and meandered casually, as if we hadn’t a care in the world, down the brightly lit and festively adorned small Appalachia mountain town.
Featuring characters from Mickey to Minnie, to the Grinch, to Cindy Lou Who, Santa, and (of course) Baby Jesus, it dolled out a steady dose of holiday cheer, joy, and, most importantly, provided a distraction from what has been a monumentally difficult and, in many ways, disappointing year. It was described by coordinators as, “…truly like a Christmas movie. So much joy. So many smiles. So many ‘Merry Christmases' wished to young and old. Such a blessing to be a part of this event.”
There were a vast variety of civic groups, churches, government agencies, and all types of organizations and individuals who set up to, and then did, participate. There were a litany of cars following the route, drinking in the decorations, the memories, the festivities, and the overall Rockwellian experience which composes many of the reasons we choose to live and rear children in a town like ours.
“On behalf of the Jackson Woman’s Club, we thank you, the community of Jackson,” the group released on its Facebook page. On behalf of a downtrodden and growingly despondent populace, we thank the Jackson Woman’s Club, and everyone else who took the time to spread a little Christmas magic, at a time it was so desperately in need. Merry Christmas Jackson, Kentucky from your friends both at the Jackson Woman’s Club and the Jackson Times-Voice.
