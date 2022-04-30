Another illegal dumping site as popped up in Breathitt County, this one on Highway 28 near the Breathitt/Owsley line. “Illegal dumping unfortunately is a recurrent problem at this location,” remarked Breathitt County Waste Coordinator Calvin Saum.
Saum would go on to convey, “I am having difficulty doing my job, since I am having to work of out of my personal vehicle to get anything done. Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble has taken my work truck and turned it into a standby snowplow.”
“He’s not allowed to drive a county truck since July of 2019. I had five that failed the initial drug test and the fiscal court refused to pay for drug testing and I couldn’t do anything. So, I decided I would not allow them to drive a county vehicle until I have a drug test done. The fiscal court said it was illegal where I tested everybody,” is the explanation given by Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble.
In recent statements, according to Saum illegal dumping is not as problematic as it once was in the county. Saum however is quick to point out that several new dumpsites have recently started popping up throughout the county. “It is extremely disappointing to find these new dumps,” remarked Saum. The illegal dumping grounds in years past were often large sprawling dumps that many members of a community would use to dispose of waste. “Today’s dumps are smaller and isolated,” added Saum. Saum believes these dumps are from people looking to unload a pickup truck or two of trash at a time. “There is no reason for anyone to have to throw trash over a hill or alongside of the road. Breathitt County has a transfer station that is open to the public for dumping and the fee is very reasonable,” added Saum.
The penalties a person may face for illegal dumping vary from $25 to $250 in compliance with the county’s ordinance. In addition, there can be state fines and penalties, and if found guilty these fines can be per day until the trash is completely cleaned up and properly disposed of.
