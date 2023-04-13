The problem of illegally dumping garbage/waste is once more rearing its ugly head in Breathitt County. With the remnants of the July flood seemingly still found everywhere throughout the county, awaiting to be cleaned up, some individuals are piling on the situation by dumping trash alongside the road and waterways.
In a prior interview with the Times Voice, former Breathitt County Solid Waste Coordinator Calvin Saum conveyed that illegal dumping is not as problematic as it once was in the county, however, he was quick to point out that several new dumpsites had recently started popping up. “It is extremely disappointing to find these new dumps,” remarked Saum. The illegal dumping grounds in years past were often large sprawling dumps that many members of a community would use to dispose of waste. “Today’s dumps are smaller and isolated,” added Saum. Saum believes these dumps are from people looking to unload a pickup truck or two of trash at a time. “There is no reason for anyone to have to throw trash over a hill or alongside of the road. Breathitt County has a transfer station that is open to the public for dumping and the fee is very reasonable,” explained Saum.
Saum also revealed that one of the issues from illegal dumping that is often overlooked is its effect on tourism. He explained that no one wants to visit a place and look at other people’s trash. It just shows a lack of pride and respect. Saum would go on to express how he feels illegal dumping makes it even harder to shake the negative image of eastern Kentucky.
The penalties a person may face for illegal dumping vary from $25 to $250 in compliance with the county’s ordinance. In addition, there can be state fines and penalties, and if found guilty these fines can be per day until the trash is completely cleaned up and properly disposed of.
(PHOTO): The illegal dumping of waste is becoming a problem on Marie Roberts Road.
