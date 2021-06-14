Imogene Herald, age 69 of Batavia, Ohio formerly of Breathitt County, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Friday, June 11, 2021.
Imogene was born on January 16, 1952 in Breathitt County to the late Wilburn B. Herald and Odessa Faye Herald. She was a member of New Macedonia Old Regular Baptist Church in Newport, Kentucky. Imogene was a retired High School History Teacher for thirty years. She loved reading, embroidery, and being with family and friends.
She is survived by her aunt, Rachel Turner of Booneville, Kentucky; one uncle, Beecher (Glenna) Herald of Lexington, Kentucky; cousins, Martha Wilson, Sigel Turner, Reuben (Gloria) Turner, Jordan Turner, Becca (Lisa) Sweeney, Joy (Peter) Rutan, Billy (Debbie) Herald, Wayne Herald, Tony Herald, Jessica (Ryan) Robertson, Brian (Jenni) Suerdick, and James (Susan) Herald.
In addition to her parents, Wilburn B. Herald and Odessa Faye Herald, she was preceded in death by grandparents Rev. Sigel and Martha Raleigh Herald and William M. and Fanny Reynolds Herald, as well as many dear Aunts, uncles, and Cousins.
Funeral services will be held at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 14, 2021 with Patrick Turner, Jesse Turner, Paul Hall, and Albert Little officiating. Imogene will be laid to rest in the Buck Herald Cemetery with Sigel Turner, Reuben Turner, Jordan Turner, Billy Herald, Ryan Robertson, and Brian Suerdick serving are Pallbearers.
Friend may visit the funeral home Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM prior to funeral services beginning at 1:00 PM.
