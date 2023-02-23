Imogene King, age 63, of Winchester, Kentucky formerly of Breathitt County passed away February 20, 2023 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Lexington, Kentucky.
Imogene was born September 21, 1959 to the late Walter Kash and Mary Magedeline Trent.
Imogene is survived by Two Daughters; Victoria Lynn(Anthony) Johnson, Amanda(David) McIntosh, Two Sons; James Trent, Brian(Gladys) Trent, Six Grandchildren; Brooklynn Johnson, Joshua Trent, Charli McIntosh, Malachi McIntosh, Kaylee Trent, Jayden Trent, Fiancée; Lloyd Banks, Brothers; Jesse, Roy, Doris, Sisters; Thelma, Betty, Paula Katherine, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends.
Imogene was preceded in death by Husband; Charles King, Daughter; Donna Marie King, and a host of Siblings.
Funeral Services for Imogene King will be held on Saturday February 24, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Kenneth Burnette officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Clear Fork Cemetery in Frozen, Kentucky with Joshua Trent, Malachi Trent, Jayden Trent, Charli McIntosh, Kaylee Trent, Brooklynn Johnson, David McIntosh, and Oscar McIntosh, and Anthony Johnson serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held off Friday February 24, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. with additional services at 7:00 P.M. with Roger Long officiating.
