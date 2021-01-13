Impeached, part two!

House of Representatives vote on Article of Impeachment Wednesday
Growing number of Republicans rumored willing to remove Trump from office
Nancy Pelosi, on Tuesday evening, received written confirmation from the Vice President of the United States that Pence would NOT invoke the 25th-Amendment in order to remove the President from office. The Speaker of the House of Representatives then released the representative body’s plan to vote Wednesday (January 13, 2021) on whether to impeach Donald J. Trump for now a second time, thereby holding him over for trial before the Senate at a later date.
The vote is scheduled to occur around 3:30pm EST today. The Speaker has already appointed “Managers” from the House to prosecute and present the case to the Senate when the trial gets set for hearing. It is anticipated the measure will pass.
This will make Trump the first president in history to be impeached twice. It may also, potentially, make Trump the first president in history to be convicted.
Late Tuesday evening, we also learned, through statements released to national media sources, that the Democrats can expect some level of bipartisan support moving forward. Kentucky’s own, Mitch McConnell, presently the Majority Leader in the Senate has leaked his being pleased with Democratic efforts toward a second impeachment. He also indicated the chances of his voting in favor of conviction, whenever the matter reaches the floor of the Senate chamber, is better than 50%.
The third-ranking Republican in the Representative’s Caucus, Liz Cheney, has released a statement she will vote to impeach. In her statement, the daughter of former Vice-President, Dick Cheney, wrote “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing.”
Cheney, continued with, “None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
There are some rather dire consequences of being convicted in an impeachment trial. Of course, on a simple majority upon a conviction (requiring a favorable vote of 2/3rds of the Senate), the president may be removed from office. However, should he no longer be in office, the Senate may bar his ever holding federal office again for the rest of his life. Conviction would also strip him of secret service protection, his lifetime yearly pension, and his million dollar per year travel allotment.