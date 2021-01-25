4 Kentuckians seek to impeach Kentucky’s AG
“I think the law has to change, but until the law does change, I'll enforce it.” Rep. Jason Nemes, Republican chairman House Impeachment Committee
In a story written by Celine Castronuovo for the publication, The Hill, the Times-Voice has learned that three grand jurors from the investigation into the police raid that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in 2020 are now calling for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) to be impeached. The ouster attempt claims relation to allegations Cameron mishandled Taylor’s presentment.
The jurors, on January 22, 2021, filed a petition with the Kentucky House of Representatives, arguing Cameron breached the public’s trust and also misrepresented key grand jury findings. The filing of this petition was first reported by the Louisville Courier Journal.
A Louisville, Kentucky grand jury had investigated the Louisville police department’s service and execution of a no-knock search warrant at Taylor’s apartment in March 2020. During the execution of this warrant, several shots were fired, some of which hit and killed Taylor.
Kentucky’s Attorney General, Daniel Cameron announced, in September of 2020, that the grand jury only levied three charges of wanton endangerment against one of the officers. None of the officers faced any charges specifically related to Taylor’s death.
Since the grand jury ruling, however, multiple jurors in the case have come forward. They have claimed their findings were misrepresented by Kentucky’s Attorney General and chief law enforcement officer.
In a press conference, Cameron claimed there were six possible homicide charges brought before the grand jury in the investigation. Multiple grand jurors have claimed they weren’t given the opportunity to deliberate on additional charges, outside of the counts of wanton endangerment.
A press release from the attorney representing the grand jurors, Kevin Glogower, whose clients chose to remain anonymous, read, “…it is truly a testament to the Kentucky Constitution that they (these anonymous grand jurors) are able to be here…to expose injustice and demand public accountability.” Glogower added, “I am honored and humbled to serve them.”
“The Grand Jurors did not choose this battle,” Glogower said. “This battle chose them. These are randomly selected citizens who were compelled to sit on a grand jury and were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky.”
The petition reportedly states, “Attorney General Cameron deceived the American people and the citizens of this Commonwealth with regard to his office’s handling and involvement in the Breonna Taylor investigation and the resulting legal actions.”
The petition also claims Cameron improperly used public funds by joining a lawsuit against Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results, and also supported unlawful actions as a member of the National Association of Attorneys General’s executive committee, which helped fund robocalls telling people to participate in the Jan. 6, pro-Trump insurrection which occurred at our nation’s Capitol.
Cameron’s office hasn’t issued an official response. However some of the commonwealth’s Republican leadership, sort-of, responded.
Rep. Jason Nemes, the Republican chairman of the House Impeachment Committee, said it may be time to take a hard look at the state's impeachment law. “Speaking as a legislator, not as chairman of the committee, I think the law has to be changed," Nemes said. "I don't think just a few people should be able to file a petition and get an impeachment process going.”
In the meantime, Nemes said his job is to make sure the impeachment process is fair and that both the accused and the accusers are heard. “I think the law has to change, but until the law does change, I'll enforce it,” he said.
The petition to impeach Cameron comes at a time the move appears to be becoming quite a popular vehicle. There are similar actions now pending against other Kentucky public officials, all filed in recent weeks.
Four citizens of the state have called on the state House of Representatives to impeach Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear for executive actions implemented to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Another impeachment petition has been brought against state Rep. Robert Goforth (R) for an incident in which he allegedly attempted to strangle a woman, according to the Associated Press.
The case on the alleged assault is pending. Goforth has pleaded not guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.