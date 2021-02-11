Impeachment Trial of Donald J. Trump...Day two takeaways

House managers first day of presenting its case, second day overall
What the Times-Voice saw…
The House Managers began putting on its case in a six-hour recitation lead Manager, Joel Raskin, termed as “opening statement” when the matter adjourned last evening. The Managers will continue with its case today.
There were some take-aways which might interest those of you who weren’t able to watch it personally or just didn’t care. First of all we saw some previously unseen footage, including security footage together with models showing just how close the rioters came to intercepting and doing literally “God knows what” to many of our elected officials.
Rumor is, this was disconcerting to many senators and representatives alike on both sides of the isle. Was it 17-defecting, republican senators worthy? Probably not, but it made for another consecutive bad day for the former President and his defense team.
We saw video and tweets from Trump leaving the viewers with the impression that, leading up to the January 6 riot, Trump called on supporters to storm the Capitol to undertake both violent and mischievous misconduct. These acts were prodded by repeated recitations of what is being termed, “the Big Lie.”
“The Big Lie” was presented as two-fold. Prior to the election, it was Trump’s selling to his base the only way he could lose would be through fraud. After the election, it was the lie that the race had been won by Trump and stolen from Trump (and his followers) through nefarious and fraudulent means. It was put into evidence for the purposes of supporting the contention "the Big Lie" was a “trigger” to get his base to “fight like Hell” to overturn a legitimate result.
We heard audio recordings of Trump pressuring state officials to overturn the results in their states which had certified a Biden victory. We heard recordings between Capitol police and dispatch, during the insurrection, where both dispatchers, and the officers at “ground zero,” classified the protest as a riot.
We heard details of how Trump pressured Pence and members of Congress to overturn the results on January 6, the day of the certification. We were presented with Tweets and shown videos detailing Trump’s actions, or more importantly his inaction, while the Capitol was under attack and being occupied. We were shown messages to Trump containing desperate cries for help from even high-ranking members of his own party to stop something Trump had incited and only Trump could stop.
Many people here locally and around the nation claim, “So what? This is a waste of time and money! Trump won’t be convicted.”
To that I reply that no president has ever been convicted upon being impeached. Even Andrew Johnson, who was only one-vote shy of being convicted when tried, was acquitted.
However, in any impeachment trial there are three juries with opportunities to render judgment. Those three are the same juries hearing this trial.
One may appear to be a blindly partisan version impaneled here and now in the Senate's Chamber. But, there is the American public watching at home, they are also a jury. The third jury is History.
Gaining a favorable verdict from a jury whose mind appears settled may be out of reach for these House Managers. However, winning a conviction from the American voter and a conviction etched indelibly into the fabric of History can be as damning and prejudicial as any judgment this Senate has authority to impose.
We will know how this jury rules in a matter of a few days. The other two may not "come in with a verdict" until several years on down the road.
I will reserve my judgment as to the wisdom of this proceeding until all the possible juries report a verdict. You do what you wish.
Note: Mr. Long is the Editor of the Times-Voice's digital and print editions and an award winning KPA journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting.